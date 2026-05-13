Today, the "Geranis" worked on targets in Krivoy Rog, Kharkiv, and Poltava.



In Kharkiv, an "infrastructure object" was hit.



@MAH, @Rybar

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of May 13, 2026



▪️ Mutual massive strikes have resumed. Overnight, reports of repelling UAV attacks came from Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, and Rostov Oblast. In Krasnodar Krai, a fire is being extinguished at an enterprise in the village of Volna, Temryuk district (96 personnel and 29 pieces of equipment involved); one person was injured. In Taman, debris of UAVs was found at several addresses. As of 6:30 AM (Moscow time), an aerial attack on Rostov Oblast was ongoing; two dozen UAVs were repelled in the cities of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and Novoshakhtinsk, as well as in four other districts of the region. In the Khutor Likhoy area, a private house was damaged; in Zimovnikovsky and Krasnosulinsky districts, wind turbine installations were damaged. An attack by Ukrainian UAVs approaching Yaroslavl was repelled by air defense and EW forces; the governor reports "debris from a downed UAV hitting an industrial facility in Yaroslavl."



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces conducted heavy strikes on Odessa, Krivy Rog, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts. Another locomotive was struck yesterday in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.



▪️ In Bryansk Oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Solovyovka in Klimovsky district with FPV drones; two civilians were wounded. A "Darts" UAV attacked the railway station of Unecha; two employees of Russian Railways were wounded. In the settlement of Kister, Pogarsky district, a civilian was wounded by a strike on a moving civilian car.



▪️ In the Sumy direction, the Army Group "North" continues to clear forest areas in Shostka district, advancing towards Bachevsk. In Sumy district, our assault units advanced on eighteen sectors up to 600 meters; small-arms battles are ongoing in Kondratovka, Zapsillya, and the surrounding areas.



▪️ In Kursk Oblast, in the village of Rzhava, Glushkovsky district, a 42‑year‑old cyclist was injured while trying to evade an enemy drone.



▪️ In Belgorod Oblast, on a section of the Otradovsky – Krasnaya Yaruga highway, a drone struck a passenger car; a man suffered barotrauma. On the Graivoron – Ilyok‑Penkovka road, a drone dropped an explosive device on a passenger car; a man was wounded. Near the village of Sheino, a driver was injured by a drone strike on a UAZ vehicle. Numerous settlements are under constant enemy attacks.



▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" continues assault operations in the Volchansk sector. Stubborn small‑arms battles continue in the forest areas of Volchansk district, along the right bank of the Volchya River, as well as in Chaikovka and Volokhovka. Attacks have resumed in the Velyky Burluk direction, northwest of Kupyansk district.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting within the urban area, trying to envelop the city from the southern direction. The situation is complicated by the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Chasov Yar, where the situation for our troops has severely degraded over the past month.



▪️ In the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are increasing efforts on the approaches to Ray‑Aleksandrovka, but the enemy has increased the number of UAVs in the air; both sides are operating with small infantry groups.



▪️ In Zaporozhye Oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a massive shelling of the Kamensko‑Dneprovska district; a man was wounded. The governor asked motorists to refrain from traveling to Vasylivka and Kamensko‑Dneprovska municipal districts. Power supply interruptions were reported in Berdyansk.



▪️ In Kherson Oblast, the results of the ceasefire period have been tallied: two people died, and eight civilians were wounded as a result of Ukrainian strikes.



Compiled by: Two Majors

Adding, about Karp's visit to see Zelensky in Ukraine yesterday:

After a visit to Ukraine, the CEO of Palantir stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using his company's technology as an "operating system for war", reports Die Welt.



"You can imagine it as an operating system for war," says Karp.



He explains that Ukraine manages the battlefield just like a technology company serves its clients. The only difference is: "How many Russian soldiers are killed per square kilometer? Why and how, what means were used, what worked and what didn't?" And this applies right down to the level of individual units.



"Ukraine has created one of the most important military defense systems in the world. Every person we spoke to is confident that they will win this war. They are very optimistic," said Karp after meeting with Zelensky.



Karp assures that Palantir does not have access to Ukrainian data.



@Intelslava



