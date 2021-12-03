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Doctor Finds Treatment For Vaxx Victims, Sees Major Improvement in Blood!
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400 views • December 03, 2021
The latest Covid-19 variant they’re using to justify permanent lockdowns is the omicron variant, coming out of South Africa. Of course, after omicron will come some other variant, and then another, for as long as the government feels like controlling our lives.
You know where this is leading: They want universal vaccine mandates, for everyone, from infancy to the nursing home. They want forcible injections for toddlers, for grade-schoolers, for pregnant women, and mandatory boosters even for those who had severe reactions to the first shot. And they will keep at this no matter what the side effects are, because they simply deny that side effects even exist.
You know where this is leading: They want universal vaccine mandates, for everyone, from infancy to the nursing home. They want forcible injections for toddlers, for grade-schoolers, for pregnant women, and mandatory boosters even for those who had severe reactions to the first shot. And they will keep at this no matter what the side effects are, because they simply deny that side effects even exist.
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