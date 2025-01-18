Smart meter fires - opt out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smart Meters, California fires, and OPTING out for an analog meter.
To opt out: Reach out to your electric company, water company, or gas company. Ask if you have a smart meter. If so you can ask to swap to an analog or manual meter. You may have to pay a fee, but it is better than a fire and safer for your health.
Smart meters are known to ping radio frequencies 199,000 times per second. These frequencies can mess with the heart, brain, CNS, and blood sugar.
317 page PDF on Smart meter fires: https://mdsafetech.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/fire-and-electrical-hazards-report.pdf
Video on PGE reader from : https://stopthecrime.net/wp/category/smart-meters/
History of California, Smart meters, and water truths: https://substack.com/home/post/p-154675912
Shielding RF from the home: https://trifield.com/blogs/trifield-knowledge-base/emf-shielding-techniques
Book on toxic EMF: The Invisible Rainbow
Source @CultivateElevate
