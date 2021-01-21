National Guard Patriots Diss China Joe's Motorcade ** 20/Jan/2021

** National Guard Turned Backs on Biden Motorcade –



- National Guard members appear to snub incoming president.



You won’t’ see this on Mainstream Media... many NG had their backs turned as China Joe’s Motorcade drives by.



Members of the US National Guard refused to acknowledge Joe Biden as his motorcade drove by following his inauguration, footage shows.



Instead of turning to face the new president, several members of the National Guard tasked with providing security for the event turned their backs to him as the presidential motorcade made its way to the US Capitol.

“You won’t see this on mainstream,” commented one Twitter user. “Many NG had their backs turned as JB went by.”

It’s unclear whether the guardsmen had been ordered to stare at the vacant lot as Biden’s motorcade passed.

The video comes as the FBI conducted what amounts to a “loyalty test,” vetting the political leanings of the entire 25,000 squadron dispatched to DC and eliminating 12 members from their ranks over supposed ties to extremism following the January 6 events at the Capitol.

Comments:

• WOW!!!

• I didn’t think this was allowed in the military?

• Unless you aren’t commander in chief

• Can’t say I blame them!

• Love it!

• None of them are standing at attention either...Ouch

• Oh believe me there would have been a lot more but were worried of repercussions. I know this for a fact, they hate him!

• I would have done the same!!

• No saluting

• At least 80% turned away, which reflects the true statistics of Trump’s actual popular vote.

• That’s how you take a knee