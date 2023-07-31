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Remember That Thou Wast A Bondman In The Land Of Egypt-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 30 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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24 views • July 31, 2023

In your King James Bible, the land of Egypt represents many things from a spiritual perspective, and one of those things is that it is a type of the unsaved world we are all born into. The Jews were held there as slaves for 400 years, and the miracle of the Exodus out of it is remembered and celebrated to this day. When someone becomes born again in the Church Age, they are taken out of this present world and gloriously placed into the body of Christ. But how quickly we can forget the 'horrible pit' we were redeemed out of. I can remember when I got saved the first thing God put into my heart to do was to forgive people that I felt had hurt me in some way. The vast majority of saved people feel this way in the beginning because they are very aware of how God just forgave them. But as we continue to live and grow older, sadly, we begin to lose that desire because we begin to forget the pit were we in when the Lord pulled us out. This is why some Christians are indifferent to soul winning, because they've forgotten where they used to be, lost and away from the Lord. In Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy we see Moses constantly reminding the people of where God brought them from. Why? Because it gives you the life perspective you need to get to where God wants to take you. On this Sunday service, we go back to the Egypt in our lives to remind ourselves of just what amazing things God was wrought, and to get ourselves back on the path of where we need to be able to bear fruit unto the Lord.

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