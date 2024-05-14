Create New Account
We are being held in servitude, bondage - Eternally Aware
channel image
America at War
Published Yesterday

PLEASE watch and share this video playlist!

Like and Subscribe to "EternallyAware" on YouTube!

And learn the #Law!

It's time to stop being slaves, held in servitude folks!

Educate the people in your circles to the fact that we ARE slaves!


Then, educate them (and yourself) on how to exit the #Jurisdiction of the "Maritime Admiralty Law" #Slave System!


original video playlist: We are being held in servitude, bondage

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbbH2o_ElKr2o-_gNfnKjQJYHDDkX6Dg


Watch @eternallyaware's other videos too!

He is trying to EDUCATE and FREE people around the world!


ALL supposed "government" systems operate the SAME way!

Under the illegitimate and corrupt system of Maritime Admiralty Law!


Isaiah 41:10

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudslaverycorporationbondage

