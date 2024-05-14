We are being held in servitude, bondage - Eternally Aware

PLEASE watch and share this video playlist!
Like and Subscribe to "EternallyAware" on YouTube!
And learn the #Law!
It's time to stop being slaves, held in servitude folks!
Educate the people in your circles to the fact that we ARE slaves!
Then, educate them (and yourself) on how to exit the #Jurisdiction of the "Maritime Admiralty Law" #Slave System!
original video playlist: We are being held in servitude, bondage
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbbH2o_ElKr2o-_gNfnKjQJYHDDkX6Dg
Watch @eternallyaware's other videos too!
He is trying to EDUCATE and FREE people around the world!
ALL supposed "government" systems operate the SAME way!
Under the illegitimate and corrupt system of Maritime Admiralty Law!
Isaiah 41:10
“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.