5.25.26 8pm EDT The Tipping Point w/ Scott McKay & Mike King | Q Operation Validation

Tonight on The Tipping Point, Patriot StreetFighter Scott McKay welcomes author and researcher Mike King for a powerful conversation which validates the Q Operation.





With a groundbreaking 24-part series and 36 books, Mike King brings years of research and perspective to one of the most talked-about operations in modern history.





Was Q preparing people for what was coming? Find out tonight.

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FOLLOW MIKE KING

https://realnewsandhistory.com/





MIKE KING'S BOOK

https://realnewsandhistory.com/bookspdfs/





MIKE'S 24 PART SERIES EXPLAINING THE MEANING OF THE Q INTELLIGENCE OPERATION

https://rumble.com/playlists/DcHrgenY7do?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_pl

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Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

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Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.





EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com





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Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/

EVENTS...





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Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter





Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx





Patriot Streetfighter Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059399689

New Personal FB Page (Original Taken Down) https://www.facebook.com/share/173oVvEAz2/?mibextid=wwXIfr





TikTok: recently taken down





Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter





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Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio





Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

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Call-in listeners 641-793-7038