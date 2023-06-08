Doctor says Bad Guys already Lost because Gods on our side! Pride Month Exposed! Nazis in Ukraine!

RealNewsChannel.com





First Doctor and medical freedom advocate Judy Mikovits joins Alex Jones to discuss why God has already won in the spiritual battle of Good vs. Evil. You can find her work at www.therealdrjudy.com. Then Pride Month Exposed, At the end of the day, Pride month serves only one purpose. Because the time to respect the Gay lifestyle is no longer its purpose after our children literally became its target. Pride month serves to destabilize the American family, and more importantly, the patriarchy that sits idly by, as the United States careens into a monolithic woke ideological system where the family is on a slippery slope to become the property of the state. And once that happens, all property is next. Then, after many more have been sacrificed to the burning pyres of Moloch in a horrific technocratic new world order end game scenario. The History of humanity will once again repeat itself. Or it may finally stop.

Next Comeys scared and Nazis Are Fighting In The Ukrainian Army and Finally more Breaking News in the Extended Report.





Extended Report:

AFFIRMATION GENERATION

MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY! SYNOPSIS:

"Detransitioners Michelle, Laura, Cat, David, Joel and Abel tell the stories of their gender distress, transgender medicalization, and subsequent detransition. Without diagnostic clarity or mental health evaluations, their doctors quickly affirmed them as “transgender,” and mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition. (The “gender-affirming care” is the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.) These young people were harmed irrevocably by the doctors they trusted. AFFIRMATION GENERATION demonstrates how the “one-size-fits-all” medicalization – the “gender-affirming care” – has failed these patients."

