8 Vegetables and Herbs You Can Re grow Again and Again Inside your House or Garden

here are 8 such Vegetables and Herbs You Can Regrow Again and Again in your garden. Do you throw your garlic-bulbs out once they start to sprout? What about your potatoes when they get a little wrinkly? How about ginger-root that sits out on the counter too long?

Well, you could be getting a lot more value out of your produce than you may realize! Many popular edibles can be regrown from the scraps you're likely throwing-out. Keep watching for a list of veggie scraps you will want to hang on to, from here on out.



1.Basil

Basil is a breeze to propagate. Simply take some healthy, fresh, 4-inch cuttings from a young basil plant. Leave just two sets of leaves at the top of each cutting, and remove the remaining leaves.

Then, submerge the cuttings in a few inches of clean-water.

It may take between 1-2 weeks for roots to form after which

Plant it in a small-pot for the windowsill, or out in your garden.



2.Mint

Another herb worth growing from cuttings is mint. Much like basil, you'll want cuttings about 4 to 5 inches in length. Remove lower leaves and place the cuttings in clean-water. Once roots develop, Transfer to a container filled with potting-soil.



3.Green Onions and Scallions

Do you love to toss some green-onions on just about everything? Buy them once, and then grow them from the scraps on a windowsill. Place the root leftover from the green-onions in a couple of inches of water.

And in just a few days you'll notice roots form but also the leaves will start to grow. Continue to harvest while in water, or plant in a container of potting-soil.



4.Ginger Root

Have you ever bought ginger-root and noticed little buds forming? Plant it! You'll have fresh ginger to harvest soon enough! Soak the roots overnight to encourage growth, and then you can transfer it to a container filled with potting-soil. Ginger doesn't like standing-water, so make sure your container has drainage-holes.

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5.Garlic

If your garlic-cloves start to sprout, plant them! Garlic is one of the easiest plants to grow over and over again. One clove planted in the garden, in either early-fall or late winter depending on your area, can multiply into a bulb of multiple-cloves.



6.Celery

Celery follows the same protocol as many others. Once you use the celery-stalks, save the end that's leftover. Place it root side down in clean water for around a week, then transfer the celery to rich, well-draining soil and watch it really start to take-off.



7.Lettuce

Buy a fresh head of lettuce, make a salad, and plop the base of the leaves you're left with in a couple of inches of water. Within a week it will begin to regrow!



And 8. Sweet-Potatoes

If you love sweet-potatoes, consider growing them yourself!

submerging more than half of a sweet-potato in a glass of water and sitting it on a sunny windowsill. Wait for sprouts to form and reach 4-inches or so

Once roots form and grow a little, plant out in the garden.