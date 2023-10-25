Hamas Hostage Release

If the Israeli military could have had their way, these hostages may have been murdered... by Israeli forces. This is following the official Israeli Dahiya and the Hannibal Doctrine.
Read about the official policies by clicking this link to Inews, UK.
pce wed16:38
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.