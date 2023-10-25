Create New Account
Hamas Hostage Release
The Kokoda Kid
Published Wednesday

If the Israeli military could have had their way, these hostages may have been murdered... by Israeli forces. This is following the official Israeli Dahiya and the Hannibal Doctrine.

Read about the official policies by clicking this link to Inews, UK.

israelmiddle eastegyptwarpalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflict

