SATANIST BILL GATES WILL MURDER YOU WITH MOSQUITOES!

DEMON POSSESSED AND PEDO BILL GATES WANTS TO MURDER MOST OF HUMANITY WITH MOSQUITOES! HIS VACCINES WILL KILL YOU JUST AS THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES HAVE DONE TO MILLIONS OF BRAIN WASHED HUMANS. YOU BETTER WAKEUP BECAUSE ALL OF HUMANITY IS MARKED FOR DEATH NOW. THE ELITE ONLY WANT 500 MILLON ON EARTH AND YOU'RE NOT ONE OF THEM...WE'RE IN THE END TIMES SO YOU BETTER REPENT OR YOU'LL PERISH FOREVER...