EXCLUSIVE: Researchers Already Have Jan. 6th Congressional Footage - MUST WATCH
True Info Mike
Published 21 hours ago |

03/09/2023


Ivan Raiklin (twitter: @raiklin) and Gary McBride of https://m5newsgate.com/ join The Alex Jones Show to break down what they have found in the largest public collection of footage from January 6th.


J6 Officer Hashida who sadly took his own life, WATCH AND LISTEN to his BWC...Part 1 of 2.: https://ugetube.com/watch/j6-officer-hashida-who-sadly-took-his-own-life-watch-and-listen-to-his-bwc-part-1-of-2_pjyJURpvOjrTu17.html


EP 1 #J6 Eugene Goodman Story from Newly Independent News. More in the description.: https://ugetube.com/watch/ep-1-j6-eugene-goodman-story-from-newly-independent-news-more-in-the-description_GF7jwESqLurGlgy.html

trumpivan raiklinjanuary 6thjan 6thjan 6gary mcbridealex jones was right

