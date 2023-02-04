GLENN BECK | This Is What YOU Should Do as the Price of EVERYTHING Rises

Glenn: This Is What YOU Should Do as the Price of EVERYTHING Rises | @glennbeckThe prices of used cars are skyrocketing, with interest rates nearly double what they were just a few years ago. But, as you already know, it’s not just used cars. The cost of EVERYTHING is rising, and it seems like that’s exactly what global elites — like those at the World Economic Forum — WANT to happen. So what should you do? Watch this clip for Glenn’s advice on what you should begin preparing NOW.

Watch more Glenn Beck here: https://youtu.be/6MJYy1Tm49w

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze