GLENN BECK | This Is What YOU Should Do as the Price of EVERYTHING Rises
Published 17 hours ago |
Glenn: This Is What YOU Should Do as the Price of EVERYTHING Rises | @glennbeckThe prices of used cars are skyrocketing, with interest rates nearly double what they were just a few years ago. But, as you already know, it’s not just used cars. The cost of EVERYTHING is rising, and it seems like that’s exactly what global elites — like those at the World Economic Forum — WANT to happen. So what should you do? Watch this clip for Glenn’s advice on what you should begin preparing NOW.

