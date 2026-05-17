Sabres vs. Canadiens | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 4 | May 12, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montréal Canadiens on May 12, 2026, where Cole Caufield of the Canadiens and Zach Benson of the Sabres each battled to put their teams ahead on power plays.
00:00 1st Period
06:24 2nd Period
08:31 3rd Period