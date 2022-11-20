Gravity, Light, and Strange Skies #Summer2022 #GalacticNewYear

Detailed update regarding fascinating pics and vids from all over the place, seeming to indicate an opposing sunrise/sunset during normal sunrise/sunset during 2022. 100+ Years (Especially 1919- I made a mistake during 1st take and drawing) of astronomical and theoretical quantum physics referencing Arthur Eddington's proof. Description of observed phenomenon in relation to a more commonly observed similar phenomenon- moon shadows. During full moons and clear skies, the reflection of light off the moon is bright enough to cast shadows at night on Earth. #GalacticNewYear2022 Earth is getting Mars- Jupiter- Saturn- Neptune- Uranus- and Pluto- (and many moons of planets)- shadows reflected back towards inner planets and the Sun.

Two suns? [IMO- maybe in some instances, yes] b/c fake Sun Machine? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B89OXXDVFSI

whatthebleep.com/

www.davidsereda.co/

Music Credits: Young Man. Find new music and free downloads at mdundo.com

Most of the information in this presentation is so old it is categorized: PUBLIC DOMAIN.

#EarthAlliance #GalacticNewYear #Summer2022 #GoldenEra #5D

Art pieces going here: etsy.com/shop/MJTank108

Or another marketplace found here: linktr.ee/mjtank108