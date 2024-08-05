© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11yrs ago Military Blatantly LIED Created Invented & Staged an Iraq Story - The Jessica Lynch Story thecorbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IBZKCgobqo
Jessica Lynch myth
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZ459DHp7-c
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/qfc-lynch:e?src=embed&t=48.563528
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tJ7poOYvwWJU/
https://rumble.com/v3r4pga-what-was-the-jessica-lynch-story-questions-for-corbett.html
https://rokfin.com/post/152771/What-Was-the-Jessica-Lynch-Story--Questions-For-Corbett
What Was the Jessica Lynch Story? - Questions For Corbett
https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-lynch/