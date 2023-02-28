Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If Microsoft Made Literal Windows
35 views
channel image
AltSync
Published 21 hours ago |

Microsoft are releasing their most tactile version of Windows yet, Literal Windows!  FUNKY TIME WEBSITE:  https://funkytime.tv  SUPPORT:  https://funkytime.tv/patriot-signup/  MERCH:  https://funkytime.tv/shop/  FACEBOOK:  http://www.facebook.com/SamtimeNews  TWITTER:  http://twitter.com/SamtimeNews  INSTAGRAM:  http://instagram.com/samtimenews  'Escape the ordinary. Embrace the FUNKY!'  For business enquiries only: [email protected] Copyright FUNKY TIME PRODUCTIONS 2023 ...  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XY1dVb6Lxo  actual windows comedy funny literal windows microsoft parody URL lbry://@samtime#1/if-microsoft-made-literal-windows#7 Claim ID 7011ccf0aa6656c3b0b66f3f200adf123a86646d 38.19 MB

Keywords
testkeywordstemp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket