Microsoft are releasing their most tactile version of Windows yet, Literal Windows! FUNKY TIME WEBSITE: https://funkytime.tv SUPPORT: https://funkytime.tv/patriot-signup/ MERCH: https://funkytime.tv/shop/ FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/SamtimeNews TWITTER: http://twitter.com/SamtimeNews INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/samtimenews 'Escape the ordinary. Embrace the FUNKY!' For business enquiries only: [email protected] Copyright FUNKY TIME PRODUCTIONS 2023 ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XY1dVb6Lxo actual windows comedy funny literal windows microsoft parody URL lbry://@samtime#1/if-microsoft-made-literal-windows#7 Claim ID 7011ccf0aa6656c3b0b66f3f200adf123a86646d 38.19 MB
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.