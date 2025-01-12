BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Odah Mohammad: A Child Deprived of Freedom and Education
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
12 views • 3 months ago


The Israeli occupation deprives the child Awda Muhammad from the town of Silwad, north of Ramallah, from completing his education and has detained him for two and a half months in the occupation prisons. He is among no less than (300) children distributed in the prisons of (Megiddo, Ofer, and Damon), and this number does not include the children of Gaza, who are estimated in the dozens. Today we met his mother, Dalia Awda, and she spoke to us about her son Awda

Reporting: mohamad turkman

Filmed: 05/01/2025 

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇 

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
palestinegazawest bankal-aqsa flood
