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7 Quick & Healthy Drinks You Should Master ( My Favourites)
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188 views • October 11, 2019
Quick & Easy Health drinks you must know for weight loss, glowing skin, digestion related problems, muscle building, hair fall issues and other chronic problems of liver, kidney and heart.
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There are times when we feel like drinking something. Isn’t it? Here I present to you the most versatile health drinks which are not only tasty but also offer numerous health benefits.
0:53 - #7 Health Drink - This is a quick and healthy breakfast option. Gluten free, rich in fibre, protein and easy to prepare this is filling and delicious.
01:51 - #6 Health Drink - This is a very common drink used in Indian homes. However, I present to you the authentic Ayurvedic recipe for it.
03:02 - #5 Health Drink - This health drink is a must have for people with weak digestion.
04:02 - #4 Health Drink - Are you looking for a tasty and refreshing drink that also promotes weight loss? Try this. It is one of my all time favourites.
05:08 - #3 Health Drink - Energy drinks are in fashion. However, most of them are loaded with Caffeine and chemicals which may have some side effects. Try mother nature's own sports drink.
05:47 - #2 Health Drink - This is personally my favourite drink. I do not miss out on it whenever I get a chance to have it. It is also among the healthiest drinks in the world.
06:51 - Honourable Mention - This video couldn't have been completed before talking about this drink.
07:10 - Winters are round the corner and it is the best time to have this drink. It is a powerful natural supplement for one and all.
08:04 - What is my post workout drink? Find out.
08:10 - Video Partner - Nutrabay, an authorised retailer of supplements. You can buy authentic supplements from Nutrabay without any worry. Link - http://bit.ly/2Jh7IlH
Buy Whey Protein from Nutrabay - http://bit.ly/2Jh7IlH
(Nutrabay is an authorised retailer of many trusted brands. You can buy whey protein from them without worrying about duplicity. Apply discount coupon FITTUBER150 to get INR 150 OFF on orders above INR 3500)
There are times when we feel like drinking something. Isn’t it? Here I present to you the most versatile health drinks which are not only tasty but also offer numerous health benefits.
0:53 - #7 Health Drink - This is a quick and healthy breakfast option. Gluten free, rich in fibre, protein and easy to prepare this is filling and delicious.
01:51 - #6 Health Drink - This is a very common drink used in Indian homes. However, I present to you the authentic Ayurvedic recipe for it.
03:02 - #5 Health Drink - This health drink is a must have for people with weak digestion.
04:02 - #4 Health Drink - Are you looking for a tasty and refreshing drink that also promotes weight loss? Try this. It is one of my all time favourites.
05:08 - #3 Health Drink - Energy drinks are in fashion. However, most of them are loaded with Caffeine and chemicals which may have some side effects. Try mother nature's own sports drink.
05:47 - #2 Health Drink - This is personally my favourite drink. I do not miss out on it whenever I get a chance to have it. It is also among the healthiest drinks in the world.
06:51 - Honourable Mention - This video couldn't have been completed before talking about this drink.
07:10 - Winters are round the corner and it is the best time to have this drink. It is a powerful natural supplement for one and all.
08:04 - What is my post workout drink? Find out.
08:10 - Video Partner - Nutrabay, an authorised retailer of supplements. You can buy authentic supplements from Nutrabay without any worry. Link - http://bit.ly/2Jh7IlH
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