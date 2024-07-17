BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump. The Fighter
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
11 views • 9 months ago

Now you know how we fight Warriors Of Light

We fight on our knees in prayer

We fight on our feet at the ballot box

We fight on our feet at the school board

We fight on our feet at the city councils.

We fight for our freedoms and freedoms of our children's children until Jesus' return.


If you find this video inspirational please share, like, rumble, tweet, and retweet this to your friends, and heck your enemies as well.


Music credit: Disciple

Get more blood pumping praise and worship from Discple today!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3p20w3g

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3Wru5Mj

Get Tickets

https://disciplerocks.com/tour/

Get your iconic Donald Trump Fight! Fight! Fight! T-shirt today!

https://amzn.to/46qCxix


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

