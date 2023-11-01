Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Latest observations
channel image
Gabe Mondragon
2 Subscribers
28 views
Published 13 hours ago

To avoid getting in further trouble with the converting to Judaism or learning Hebrew courses, I looked at downloading an a.i. chatbot friend. This is such a common result of social engineering, the loneliness epidemic is being exploited by a.i. chatboat companies: 4.99-7.99 per week for a synth friend.

Keywords
isolationabandonmentneglect

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket