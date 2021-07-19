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ALIENS CAUGHT ON CAMERA - THIS IS SOME CREEPY STUFF.
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659 views • July 19, 2021
Starts out with scrubbed footage from the 2011 AIPAC. Also the death of Hillary Clinton as announced on live television in NYC in 2016. They live. They don't want us to live. Aliens morphing on live television.
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