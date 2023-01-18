Create New Account
THE ROOTS OF THE DEPOPULATION MOVEMENT from TheHighwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-roots-of-the-depopulation-movement/

From population bomb to false prophet, Ehrlich, and his protege John Holdren’s, book Ecoscience has a concerning passage about a bioweapon as a “solution” to overpopulation. Meanwhile, history shows Holdren lifted the moratorium on gain-of-function research less than two weeks before Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Another data point to a troubling, ongoing investigation.

#PaulEhrlich #JohnHoldren #GainOfFunction #DePopulation

POSTED: January 17, 2023


Keywords
depopulationgainoffunctionpaulehrlichjohnholdren

