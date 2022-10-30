Create New Account
Ascension Fire (Metaphysical Topics)
Human Progression
Published a month ago

The Ascension fire is a catalyst to what some call end time madness. What should you do and what should you focus on? Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race. Video by Rc-Aero-Tech from Pixabay

Climate change on Venus

https://www.nature.com/articles/35083679

3D map of the Milky Way shows its twisted warped shape is changing — and it could be because of an ongoing collision

https://www.businessinsider.in/science/space/news/3d-map-of-the-milky-way-shows-changing-shape-which-scientists-fear-is-due-to-a-collision/articleshow/74451093.cms

https://medium.com/starts-with-a-bang/why-does-mars-appear-to-have-smoke-plumes-in-its-atmosphere-2235c7177360

https://www.planetary.org/articles/your-guide-to-water-on-mars

https://www.planetary.org/articles/0116-a-new-look-at-venus-with-akatsuki

