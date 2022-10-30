Ascension Fire (Metaphysical Topics)

The Ascension fire is a catalyst to what some call end time madness.
What should you do and what should you focus on?
Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue
for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal
desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection.
Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential
to the survival of the human race. Video by Rc-Aero-Tech
from Pixabay
Video by Moshe Harosh from Pixabay
Video by Nawal Escape from Pixabay
Video by Freie Menschen Freie Arbeit from Pixabay
Video by John Macdougall from Pixabay
Video by Life-Of-Vids from Pixabay
Video by Christian Bodhi from Pixabay
Image by Olya Adamovich from Pixabay
Video by Joey Velasquez from Pixabay
Video by cottonbro: https://www.pexels.com/video/man-people-office-relationship-4100354/
Video by cottonbro: https://www.pexels.com/video/hands-hand-apple-fruit-4661349/
Video by Joseph Redfield Nino from Pixabay
Video by Los Muertos Crew: https://www.pexels.com/video/clay-pots-and-a-brick-oven-7399406/
Video by Yan Krukov: https://www.pexels.com/video/male-hands-shaping-vase-in-potter-s-wheel-6610553/
Video by Kampus Production: https://www.pexels.com/video/elderly-woman-putting-clay-on-a-kiln-6023336/
Video by ANTONI SHKRABA: https://www.pexels.com/video/video-of-person-molding-a-clay-pot-4683406/
Climate change on Venus
https://www.nature.com/articles/35083679
3D map of the Milky Way shows its twisted warped shape is changing — and it could be because of an ongoing collision
https://www.businessinsider.in/science/space/news/3d-map-of-the-milky-way-shows-changing-shape-which-scientists-fear-is-due-to-a-collision/articleshow/74451093.cms
https://medium.com/starts-with-a-bang/why-does-mars-appear-to-have-smoke-plumes-in-its-atmosphere-2235c7177360
https://www.planetary.org/articles/your-guide-to-water-on-mars
https://www.planetary.org/articles/0116-a-new-look-at-venus-with-akatsuki
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.