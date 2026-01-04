"A Nation Betrayed" --- 4-1-26

Betrayal Project USA is a national, victim-led nonprofit organization formed by victims & survivors of hospital protocol abuse and institutional medical betrayal. Our board is made up of individuals who lived through or lost loved ones to the deadly COVID protocols used in hospitals across the country.





We collect and preserve testimonies from victims and families, educate the public about what really happened inside hospitals, and fight for justice, transparency, and policy reform. Our mission goes beyond COVID, we’re working to expose institutional betrayal in all forms, including government overreach, censorship, and medical coercion.





We support victims, give them a voice, and are building a growing movement to ensure that these crimes against humanity are never forgotten and never repeated. We are at @Betrayal_Proj on 'X' and betrayalprojectusa.org on the web.





You can also find our podcasts on 'X' at:

@MicMeowed





@akahuckleberry





@_TheYoungBlood





@BetrayalProjCA





@MIBetrayalProj





@ourptrights @Justice4Earl





@SharonBurn83187

@donna_spach626

@Saorise69

@WellnessPattiG

@bluhawii26

@MJ826233075