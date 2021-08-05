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Israel to the Rescue: Effective Treatment for SARS CoV-2 Infection
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60 views • August 05, 2021
I discuss a recent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of a medication banned by the CDC, NIH, and WHO conducted in out-patient adults with SARS CoV-2 infection in which the results provided positive proof of its efficacy in treating the disease. Here's the link to the paper: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.31.21258081v1
Prepare for the second battle of Gettysburg.
Prepare for the second battle of Gettysburg.
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