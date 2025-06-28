Church vs State in Armenia:

Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, a vocal critic of Pashinyan, marches on foot to the Investigative Committee after police FAILED to arrest him — blocked by clergy and believers

'Let me go to jail', he tells the crowd. Criminal case opened.

Adding, more from yesterday about this prior to this video.

Archbishop Ajapahyan to appear before Armenian Investigative Committee

After an attempt by Armenia's National Security Service (SNB) to arrest him, Archbishop Ajapahyan will voluntarily go before the Investigative Committee, according to his lawyer.

And: West’s LAPDOG AUTOCRAT: Pashinyan’s assault on the Church is tearing down Armenia’s identity – journalist

Nikol Pashinyan is dismantling everything Armenians built after the USSR collapsed, Lara Stam, French journalist of Armenian descent, told Sputnik.

Stam slammed the prime minister for waging war on the Armenian Apostolic Church, warning that his crackdown is attacking the very core of Armenian identity.

💬 “Every Armenian feels a deep bond with their Church and its Catholicos. Compared to that legacy, Pashinyan is just a barking lapdog nipping at the heels of national identity,” the journalist said.

If the Church falters, so does Armenia, opening the door to foreign domination, Stam warned.

✅People don’t trust Pashinyan, but with no real opposition left in the country, this so-called democracy is just “censorship in disguise, using totalitarian methods," the journalist fumed.

She accused Pashinyan of gutting the very institutions he once claimed to defend and ruling like a petty autocrat.

and:

Margarita Simonyan outraged by Armenian National Security Service raid on Catholicos Residence

"After returning from Turkiye, Effendi Pashinyan is conducting searches at the residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians!" Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group, wrote on her Telegram channel.

"Armenians living in Armenia, what are you waiting for? Until your sons are beheaded and your daughters are taken into harems—as has already happened in our history?" she urged.

also:

🚨 "Do not bear false witness!" Russian star challenges Pashinyan over Karapetyan's arrest

Bulgarian-descended Russian artist Philipp Kirkorov slammed the accusations against Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan as "absurd and fabricated" and called for an end to his persecution.

Kirkorov boldly reminded Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of one of the Ten Commandments: "Do not bear false witness against your neighbor."

Karapetyan was arrested in Armenia after expressing support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid attacks by authorities. He denies any wrongdoing.



