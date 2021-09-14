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Mandated Medical Misinformation | Free Thinkers Dirty :30 | Ep 16
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In the first installment of our "Dirty 30" daily podcast, Rusty goes on a rant over the former vice president's covid speech. The babbling bafoon biden announces a 6 step program to try and increase vaccination percentages. Citing zero clinical or scientific studies, he reads announcements for mandates of vaccinations, or weekly tests, for all companies with 100+ employees and other draconian rules.
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