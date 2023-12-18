Create New Account
War, Military Shortages & Palestinian State 12/18/2023
The Prophecy Club
The Israeli Defence Force has set a date for War, against Hezbollah, into Lebanon. In other news, Hamas Leader gives conditions for Peace talks amid Conflict with Israel. Pastor Stan shows us according to Prophecies given to God’s people, and according to the Bible what lies ahead for Israel.

http://www.prophecyclub.com


https://prophecyclubgold.com/


https://www.josephskitchen.com/


http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
israelwarhamasprophecy clubpalestinian statestan johnsonprophecy with stanmilitary shortageswar in north

