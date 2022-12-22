Deep and Broad Infiltration of CCP Money Happens in American Society and Culture

https://gnews.org/articles/614005
Summary：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Natalie Winters: There are multibillion dollar political warfare efforts emanating out of Beijing, specifically trying to curate talking heads in American media.The media are compelled to provide favorable coverage of the Chinese Communist Party.
