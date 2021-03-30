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Raw Aesthetics & Bloody Backbone {album / cd} - Sal Caruso
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94 views • March 30, 2021
ALBUM : Raw Aesthetics & Bloody Backbone
song start duration
Sojourners 00:00 5:13
Tree Dance 5:13 4:06
Teenth Note Logic 9:19 3:42
Imagination 13:02 4:33
No Greater Love 17:36 5:24
First Time Round 23:01 2:19
Blue Fusion 25:20 5:58
Your Plastic Smile 31:18 3:15
The Sight Seer 34:34 3:30
The Final Act 38:04 4:27
Open Fields 42:31 4:12
Jet Flys 46:43 3:34
Land and Sky 50:17 3:46
Dolce Vita 5 4:04 4:00
Composed / Performed & Produced by Sal Caruso
{c.} , 2021 - Timeless Anthem Music / SAL CARUSO , BMI
My free gift {album} of art to the people
-To the Glory of GOD-
song start duration
Sojourners 00:00 5:13
Tree Dance 5:13 4:06
Teenth Note Logic 9:19 3:42
Imagination 13:02 4:33
No Greater Love 17:36 5:24
First Time Round 23:01 2:19
Blue Fusion 25:20 5:58
Your Plastic Smile 31:18 3:15
The Sight Seer 34:34 3:30
The Final Act 38:04 4:27
Open Fields 42:31 4:12
Jet Flys 46:43 3:34
Land and Sky 50:17 3:46
Dolce Vita 5 4:04 4:00
Composed / Performed & Produced by Sal Caruso
{c.} , 2021 - Timeless Anthem Music / SAL CARUSO , BMI
My free gift {album} of art to the people
-To the Glory of GOD-
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