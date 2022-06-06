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A Republic, If You Can Keep It - Ron Souther
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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13 views • June 06, 2022
US Freedom Flyers co-founder Ron Souther joins the Liberty Monks. Has American sovereignty been stolen away from the people?

Ron Souther has been an airline pilot for over 32 years and is a Co-founder of USFreedomFlyers.org, a grassroots, medical freedom movement representing over 15,000 airline employees.

US Freedom Flyers has its roots back in February 2021 with Dr. Simone Gold. Ron was invited to help Gold create a pilot think tank to find strategies to stop future mandates for pilots with the goal of preventing them for everyone. Six months later, this group had a mandate to focus upon and out of it came USFF, representing 15.000 airline employees from about two dozen airlines.

US Freedom Flyers-https://www.usfreedomflyers.org/

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WE ARE THE US FREEDOM FLYERS
We are an all-volunteer group of America’s transportation professionals, Americans of all stripes, in the air, rail, and trucking industries who share a specific mission: to protect your inalienable right to travel freely without government obstruction based on your vaccination status.

We safely transport you, your food, goods, and packages. We get you to where you’re going so you can make the memories that last.

But this vital industry and our Great Country are under attack. With President Biden’s mandate on Covid-19 vaccinations, we are on the precipice of being forced to choose between our medical and religious freedoms or the ability to put food on our families’ plates and yours.

We will NOT stand by idly and allow this to happen to you or to us.

If you feel, as we do, that these mandates by the Federal Government are too much, too far, and too invasive; JOIN US!

10/29/21 – Things to Think About Before Taking the Covid-19 Shot

10/29/21 – USFF Welcomes Peggy Hall of The Healthy American

10/14/21 – Liberty Counsel and Religious Exemptions

10/7/21 – Title VII, Federal Mandates, and Exemptions

10/3/21 – Federal Contractors, Airlines, What To Expect
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freedomlibertycommon lawsovereigntyflyerssouther
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