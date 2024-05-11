Smith's pitch for highspeed rail

Mirrored Content
Today on the Alberta Roundup with Rachel Emmanuel, Rachel interview the Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayer Federation Kris Sims about the Alberta government’s proposal for a highspeed railway to connect the province. Rachel wonder if anyone is asking for this railway plan and how useful it would be. Kris says the Taxpayers Federation is trying to find out more about the cost.
The two also discuss when fuel tax relief and the government’s promised income tax reduction will be implemented.
Finally, Kris reveals the big winners of the Taxpayer Federation’s Teddy Waste Awards.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.