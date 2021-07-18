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JOB 42:1-11 DEPENDENCE DECLARED
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JOB 42:1-11 DEPENDENCE DECLARED - God Honors Those Who Humbly Profess Dependence On Him.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
Reading about something, hearing about it, or watching it on television can never compare to witnessing it in person. Seeing a professional sporting event live gives you a greater appreciation of the skill of the athletes. Visiting a historical location gives you a clearer view of the events that took place there. Observing a sunset over an ocean opens your eyes to the true beauty of God’s creation. At the end of the Book of Job, Job said that he had heard about God but now he had seen Him. Job had gained a greater understanding of God.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-summer-2021-M00100335
Reading about something, hearing about it, or watching it on television can never compare to witnessing it in person. Seeing a professional sporting event live gives you a greater appreciation of the skill of the athletes. Visiting a historical location gives you a clearer view of the events that took place there. Observing a sunset over an ocean opens your eyes to the true beauty of God’s creation. At the end of the Book of Job, Job said that he had heard about God but now he had seen Him. Job had gained a greater understanding of God.
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