Freeing Lukyanivske and Pavlivka - Rybar's Analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Freeing Lukyanivske and Pavlivka — Rybar's Analysis📝

Russian troops by the beginning of winter 2025 were conducting an offensive in two sectors of the Zaporizhia direction. In the center, units of the GV "Dnipro" sought to approach Orikhiv, while on the eastern flank they aimed to fully capture Stepnohirsk and expand the control zone in its surroundings.

➡️By December 17, assault units pushed the enemy back from the northeastern and northwestern outskirts of the settlement. Simultaneously, Russian troops developed attacks towards Prymorske. By mid-January, they occupied half of the village and AFU strongholds in its area.

➡️East of the GV "Dnipro" units, advancing along a chain of strongholds in the Sukha Gully, by December 30 occupied numerous forest strips near Stepove. They also engaged in battles for Lukyanivske and over the next few weeks freed both this village and the neighboring Pavlivka. Now assault units are fighting in Novoyakivlivka, where they managed to break through some time ago.

➡️In the central sector, Russian units by December 30 expanded their control zone near Luhove and Bilohiria and subsequently began gradually accumulating infantry in the village buildings.

➡️The situation near Orikhiv is more complicated. Due to heavy drone activity, fighters withdrew from the outskirts of Mala Tokmachka, and the village itself is in a "gray zone". Heavy fighting is also ongoing in the Novodanylivka area, where the enemy has partially restored control.

📌 The offensive in the Zaporizhia direction is complicated by landscape features, consisting of bare fields without sufficient cover. As a result, the space for infantry actions on both sides is limited, while the main role in ensuring confident progress falls on drone crews and artillery.

