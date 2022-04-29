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16 Processing Plant Fires Could Cause Food Shortages? Ben Swann
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1 view • April 29, 2022
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16 Processing Plant Fires Could Cause Food Shortages?
It is truly bizarre story and one that is getting very little coverage. Food processing plants all across the country are being destroyed, catching fire or having huge industrial accidents. And its not a few, we're talking about 16 fires at different food processing plants at the same time that the President is warning about food shortages.
16 Processing Plant Fires Could Cause Food Shortages?
It is truly bizarre story and one that is getting very little coverage. Food processing plants all across the country are being destroyed, catching fire or having huge industrial accidents. And its not a few, we're talking about 16 fires at different food processing plants at the same time that the President is warning about food shortages.
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