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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1527 - Harry Briggs - Report on Thomas' arrest
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10 views • June 26, 2021
Thomas walked into the Joe’s Junction convenience store and gas station in Indianapolis,IN and, after demanding money, shot Harry in the head, before skipping away from the scene. Harry died in the hospital 3 days later.
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