Joe Untamed: Charlie kirk SHOT, Colorado Controversies, DEI & COVID Vaccines with Guest Harry Fisher | 9.10.25
131 views • 1 day ago

 Prepare for a high-octane episode of Joe Untamed, where frontline heroes, political controversies, and cultural clashes collide. We kick off with breaking news from Colorado, uncovering how state laws have forced the release of dangerous criminals—and the chaos that followed. From viral videos to political tweets, we examine the truth behind these legal decisions and ask the tough questions about accountability at the highest levels.

Our special guest, Harry Fisher, takes center stage—a paramedic and military veteran who has witnessed the hidden dangers of COVID-19 protocols firsthand. Fired for speaking out, censored on social media, and undeterred, Harry shares his frontline experiences, vaccine whistleblower insights, and the realities of advocating for truth in a world where medical transparency is under attack. From mRNA risks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine positions, we dig deep into the fight for informed consent and public safety.

Finally, we turn to the nation’s most pressing cultural battles: from DEI controversies at Texas A&M and the clash over transgender indoctrination, to race and unity in modern America. Plus, we rally behind ICE enforcement, spotlighting the real-life consequences of lax immigration policies and the urgent need for action to protect communities. This show hits the topics mainstream won’t. 

