The Most Dangerous Game
The Most Dangerous Game traces the history of top-secret CIA mind control operation MK-ULTRA: from the covert importation of NAZI scientists at the end of WWII, to the illegal brainwashing experiments conducted on the patients of world famous psychiatric researcher, Dr. Ewen Cameron - cut to the pulsing hypnotica of Mitchell Akiyama.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


Source: GNN.tv


