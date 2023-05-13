Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch this crow find a hiding place to store its food for later, at Osborne Park Hospital, Perth, Western Australia MVI_1627-9merged
69 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

I was fascinated watching this crow appearing to be searching for a hiding spot for some food it had in its beak, from a garden eating and recreation area at Osborne Park Hospital, where my daughter was born almost 39 years ago. And it eventually buried the food close to the windows of a connecting corridor from Admin to E-Block.

Keywords
environmentsurvivalclimatefood storageadaptioncrowsornithologyravenswestern australian faunaanimal problem-solvingbird intelligence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket