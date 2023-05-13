Watch this crow find a hiding place to store its food for later, at Osborne Park Hospital, Perth, Western Australia MVI_1627-9merged

I was fascinated watching this crow
appearing to be searching for a hiding spot for some food it had in its beak,
from a garden eating and recreation area at Osborne Park Hospital, where my daughter
was born almost 39 years ago. And it eventually buried the food close to the windows
of a connecting corridor from Admin to E-Block.
