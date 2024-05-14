The Antichrist’s Great Lie Revealed: Freemasonry, 'One World Religion', and Naturalism

John-Henry Westen
May 11, 2024
Antichrist's One World Religion has been being built for centuries, using different lies including Freemasonry, the Noahide Laws, and other forms of ‘Naturalism’ — all to lead billions of innocent people away from God and the Truth. Billions of people will believe the Antichrist and the lie of a globalist, One World Religion: that humanity can be good without Jesus Christ. Catholic experts and mystics warn that Antichrist will claim to be the true Messiah and attempt to rebuild the Jewish Temple – and in fact, there is an influential international organization that may be unwittingly preparing the way for this today.
WATCH EPISODE 1 AND EPISODE 2 OF THE SPECIAL SERIES “THE ANTICHRIST” ON THE LSNTV APP!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
WATCH MORE: An open letter to PM Benjamin Netanyahu and all Jewish people on the way to peace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niFYcptDljQ
DEEP DIVE: READ MORE ABOUT THE ANTICHRIST AT LIFESITENEWS
Antichrist expected to persecute the Church through imposing the naturalist Noahide Laws
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/antichrist-expected-to-persecute-the-church-through-imposing-the-naturalist-noahide-laws/
Antichrist’s coming begins with naturalism – this religious movement is spreading it
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/antichrists-coming-begins-with-naturalism-this-religious-movement-is-spreading-it/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4u6d9z-the-antichrists-great-lie-revealed-freemasonry-one-world-religion-and-natur.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.