A Holy Proclamation from the Angel Gabriel of the Great Day of the Lord 2:25:24@ 8:00am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A visit from the Angel of Gabriel heralding an official announcement of the Great Day of the Lord.

Isaiah 46:9-10

9 Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me,

10 Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure:


Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320


Prayer Email:

[email protected]


Questions:

[email protected]


Donate Links:


GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

day of the lordangel gabrielof vengeance

