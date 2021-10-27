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FIRST EVER Area 51 footage Bus enters the new front gate [Bob Lazard ... S4 ~ Secret ...]
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384 views • October 27, 2021
FIRST EVER Area 51 footage Bus enters the new front gate ,
Tags : area51, area 51,s4,,secret base,bob lazar,ufo,alien,ovni,
FIRST EVER Area 51 footage Bus enters the new front gate [Bob Lazard ... S4 ~ Secret ...] , ,WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , , WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war , , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage , , PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD (subt fr) (remastered) , https://www.brighteon.com/cd0f9bdf-0635-44fb-9115-ef188f95ab59 , (Thank you for your interest in this Link) , -- IN MEMORY OF THE KENNEDY FAMILY -- https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war/jfk-j-f-k -- Allen Dulles GAVE ORDER TO KILL President Kennedy AFTER HE WAS FIRED from The secret group MAJESTIC 12 , https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=allen+dulles , EXTRA - URL : https://haokan.baidu.com/v?vid=3847185623441511746 - 美国四大外星人基地曝光!全世界炸锅! -- Next an interesting Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aC7SZoKaZog -- Professor Explains History of China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, Pre-2010 | The Great Courses Plus ---, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
Tags : area51, area 51,s4,,secret base,bob lazar,ufo,alien,ovni,
FIRST EVER Area 51 footage Bus enters the new front gate [Bob Lazard ... S4 ~ Secret ...] , ,WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , , WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war , , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage , , PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD (subt fr) (remastered) , https://www.brighteon.com/cd0f9bdf-0635-44fb-9115-ef188f95ab59 , (Thank you for your interest in this Link) , -- IN MEMORY OF THE KENNEDY FAMILY -- https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war/jfk-j-f-k -- Allen Dulles GAVE ORDER TO KILL President Kennedy AFTER HE WAS FIRED from The secret group MAJESTIC 12 , https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=allen+dulles , EXTRA - URL : https://haokan.baidu.com/v?vid=3847185623441511746 - 美国四大外星人基地曝光!全世界炸锅! -- Next an interesting Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aC7SZoKaZog -- Professor Explains History of China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, Pre-2010 | The Great Courses Plus ---, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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