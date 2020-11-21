Truth with RFK Jr S02E09 ft. Vera Sharav

Robert F Kennedy Jr with Vera Sharav, November 19, 2020Protecting the medical rights of minorities, the disabled and the fragile:In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviewed Holocaust survivor and medical freedom pioneer Vera Sharav. Their fascinating conversation focused on how medical systems can be led astray from the intent of the Hippocratic Oath, allowing “greater good” to trump the rights of individuals with disabilities. Highlights of the discussion include:- How treatment decisions made on behalf of those with mental illness ordisabilities are often not in the best interests of the patient- The compounding of adverse events through “pharma cocktails”- How minorities and people with disabilities are targeted by the government for experimentation- The impact censorship is having on the medical freedom movementAll “Truth” episodes can be found on Children’s Health Defense’s social media, and on Children’s Health Defense’s channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.Children's Health Defense