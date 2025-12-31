Wildwood Flower - Randall Franks & Logan Puryear - Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with vocalist, guitarist and autoharpist Logan Puryear. Puryear is a Share America Foundation Scholar who focuses on performing music in the style of the original Carter Family.

On "Wildwood Flower," Logan Puryear plays guitar while Randall plays fiddle on a tune popularized by the Carter Family.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Wildwood Flower (A.P. Carter/APRS/BMI)

Randall Franks is an International Bluegrass Hall of Fame Legend, an Independent Country Music Hall of Fame member, America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame member, Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame member, and a a long-time Grand Ole Opry guest star with a long list of awards in multiple music genres. He is the 2024-25 Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year - Fiddle.

Randall's music is available on ITunes and Amazon Music.

Radio can find releases here: https://airplaydirect.com/music/Randa...

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions