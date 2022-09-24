Fu Zhenghua Is Sentenced to Death Suspension

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https://gnews.org/post/p1p4t1c16
09/22/2022 Fu Zhenghua was given a suspended death penalty for accepting bribes and bending the law for personal gain, and after the expiration of the two-year suspension of execution of the death penalty will be commuted to life imprisonment in accordance with the law, no commutation of sentence or parole shall be allowed