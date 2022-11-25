Create New Account
Diabetes Type 2 Reversal - Healing and Hope! DeWayne McCulley, DiabetesJuicing.Blogspot.com
6 Stages of Type 2 Diabetes Healing, DeWayne McCulley on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/deathtodiabetes/talk-1a

Book: Death to Diabetes: The 6 Stages of Type 2 Diabetes Control & Reversal, by DeWayne McCulley:

https://www.amazon.com/Death-Diabetes-Stages-Control-Reversal-ebook/dp/B009PGGJIW

DeWayne McCulley, The Diabetes Engineer Blog, DiabetesJuicing.Blogspot.com

DeWayne McCulley "...explaining my recovery from a diabetic coma....How can you beat a disease that has no cure?...Doctors are trained to treat the symptoms of your disease. They are not trained to cure the disease! ...When I asked them [The Doctors] why?; for some reason, they would get upset with my questions and instead of explaining the science behind their rationale, they wouldn't give me any answer..." ~ DeWayne McCulley.  How to start? 1.) No more wheat or grains. Veggies for breakfast! Coconut oil. This initiates the body's healing process. 2.) Blood glucose testing...avoid the foods that cause high glucose spikes.


healthdiabetesmetabolismglucosereversaldewayne mcculleyinsulindiabetictype 2

