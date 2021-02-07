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Hillary Clinton Attacks Donald Trump and the Alt-Right!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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50 views • February 07, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3393/hillary-clinton-attacks-donald-trump-and-the-altright
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3393-hillary-clinton-attacks-donald-trump-and-the-alt-right

Hillary Clinton’s speech on the alt-right was a confusing, paranoid mess, but it did follow kind of internal logic that is well worth understanding.

The Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw8c2Cq-vpg

More Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwJZGlC5lXM

The Truth About Trump University and Judge Gonzalo Curiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9XMioUUa3E

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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