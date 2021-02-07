© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hillary Clinton Attacks Donald Trump and the Alt-Right!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • February 07, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3393/hillary-clinton-attacks-donald-trump-and-the-altright
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3393-hillary-clinton-attacks-donald-trump-and-the-alt-right
Hillary Clinton’s speech on the alt-right was a confusing, paranoid mess, but it did follow kind of internal logic that is well worth understanding.
The Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw8c2Cq-vpg
More Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwJZGlC5lXM
The Truth About Trump University and Judge Gonzalo Curiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9XMioUUa3E
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3393/hillary-clinton-attacks-donald-trump-and-the-altright
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3393-hillary-clinton-attacks-donald-trump-and-the-alt-right
Hillary Clinton’s speech on the alt-right was a confusing, paranoid mess, but it did follow kind of internal logic that is well worth understanding.
The Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gw8c2Cq-vpg
More Untruth About Donald Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwJZGlC5lXM
The Truth About Trump University and Judge Gonzalo Curiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9XMioUUa3E
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.