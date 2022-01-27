The Chinese Communist Party is prepared to let 100-150 million people die in the mainland in the second half of this year

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Mr. Guo: The Chinese Communist Party is prepared to let 100 million to 150 million people die, and keep a 35 percent employment rate red line, which means no less than 70 million people can still work to feed about 200 million people to maintain a minimum living. CCP has stocked up enough food for one and a half years to keep the people in a state where they will not starve to death, for a period of 24 months. Repeatedly, the ruling approach of exhausting the people, making the people suffer and weakening the people is implemented, and the wealth of the people is plundered through e-CNY.