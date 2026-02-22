Are We In "Satan's Little Season"? In a Word, No

Satan’s Little Season: Are We In It? (And What About Pre-Trib Rapture Talk?)

Some claim Christ already reigned for 1,000 years, Satan was released, and we’re now in the “Little Season.” Others expect a pre-trib rapture (a secret escape). This video tests both claims by honoring Revelation’s actual sequence.

10 reasons we are NOT in Satan’s Little Season:

The Millennium hasn’t happened. SLS begins after the 1,000-year reign (Rev 20:4–7). No visible reign from Zion with resurrected saints judging nations (Isa 2:2–4; Mic 4:1–3; Zech 14:9). Satan is still deceiving nations. In the Millennium he’s bound “so he should deceive the nations no more” (Rev 20:2–3). Deception still dominates (Rev 12:9; 2 Cor 4:4; John 14:30). The first resurrection hasn’t occurred. Rev 20 ties it to the reign (Rev 20:6). Paul says resurrection/translation is at “the last trumpet” (1 Cor 15:51–52). Nations aren’t healed and Torah-taught from Zion. Kingdom prophecies show nations streaming to Jerusalem (Isa 2:3; Zech 14:16). Today nations rage (Ps 2). New Jerusalem hasn’t descended. Rev 21:2–3 describes the holy city coming down from heaven—nothing like this is present today. Gog/Magog is future. Rev 20:7–9 places it after the Millennium, ended by fire from heaven. Restored sanctuary/kingdom order isn’t here. Ezek 37:26–28; 40–48 describe restored worship order under Messiah—Jerusalem remains contested. Creation still groans. Rom 8:22 says creation groans “until now.” Edenic harmony hasn’t arrived (Isa 11:6–9; 65:25). The gospel age continues. Matt 24:14 places the end after worldwide witness—we’re still in the mandate of witness. Pre-trib rapture contradicts the timeline. Gathering/resurrection is after tribulation (Matt 24:29–31), at the last trumpet (1 Cor 15:52), at Messiah’s visible descent (1 Thess 4:16–17). Revelation’s order: Tribulation → Resurrection → Millennial Reign → Little Season → Final Judgment.

Bottom line: We’re not in Satan’s Little Season because what must come first—resurrection, Messiah’s reign, Zion’s exaltation, nations taught, restoration—hasn’t happened. No secret escape—endure until “the blessed hope… the appearing… of Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:13).